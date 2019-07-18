Share:

SIALKOT-World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan, European Union (EU), and International Labour Organisation (ILO) have joined hands to ensure implementation of international labour and environment standards in Sialkot.

They have also agreed to improve industrial sector through strengthening capacity of the public sector, enabling them to implement Multi-lateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) and national environmental laws and standards in Pakistan.

While giving briefing about this project, WWF-Pakistan Sialkot based officials including Adeel Younus told the newsmen that the project “International Labour and Environmental Standards (ILES) Application” in Sialkot-Pakistan’s SMEs, being implemented jointly by WWF-Pakistan, ILO and EU. This six years long project will end in Sialkot in 2022.

Adeel Younus said that this projected aimed at promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in Pakistan by facilitating economic integration of the country into the global and regional economy via improved compliance with labour and environmental standards and increased competitiveness.

Considering the alarming levels of pollution discharged from industries, the project will focus on an overall improvement in the sustainability of production and consumption practices, with a particular focus on water use and management in water intensive, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

WWF-Pakistan officials revealed that this project would also help enhancing capacities of the textile and leather sector SMEs in Sialkot-Pakistan to adopt Smart Environmental Management Practices (SEMPs) for reducing water and energy usage as well as hazardous chemicals (by 10 percent), in addition to addressing other relevant environmental issues such as air and noise pollution, and solid waste management, the officials added.

POLICE LEAD ANTI-DRUG AWARENESS WALK

A large number of people Wednesday participated in an anti-drugs awareness walk taken out by Daska police here. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi and Sialkot DPO Mustansar Feroze Awan jointly led the walk which began from Fawara Chowk, Daska city, and ended at Civil Rest House Chowk. The participants were carrying banners and placards, prescribing anti-drugs slogans. On the occasion, the RPO urged people to come forward and play their pivotal role in curbing the menace of drugs from society.

STUDENT GETS DISTINCTION

Muaazur Rehman, a brilliant student of Govt High School Daska, clinched third position (Science Group) in Gujranwala Education Board by getting 1085/1100 marks in annual matriculation exam 2019. He termed his marvellous success a result of prayers of his parents and hard work by his teachers.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Ikhlaq awarded him gold medal, cash prize and appreciation certificate during a prestigious ceremony held here under the auspices of BISE Gujranwala.