Share:

MIRPUR - As many as 9 persons were reportedly injured seriously as they went buried under the debris of a 5 storey building of marriage-cum-banquet hall that caved in near Chakswari town in Mirpur district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Friday. The five-storey mega building complex of Roopayal Marriage cum Banquet hall caved in suddenly when the renovation work in the building was in progress. Rescue teams belonging to Pak Army headed by Brig Saeed and Brig Irfan, teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Rescue 1122, civil defense, local volunteers and police immediately rushed the site to join the relief works to rescue the victims – at least 30 in number, police and the eye witnesses said. Sixteen of the trapped persons, mostly the laborers, nine of them in very critical condition were rescued by the relief teams till last reports came in till last evening. The seriously injured persons were shifted to the local as well as Mirpur Divisional Headquarter Hospital where their condition was stated to be critical. The victims including owner of the ill-fated building – identified as Choudhry Nadeem Roopayal who was also trapped in the collapsed structure of the mega building complex. Relief work to search the missing persons in the debris was in progress till the filing of this report on Friday evening.