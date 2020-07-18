Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least 2 women were injured by Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC), media wing of the military said on Friday.

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rakhchikri and Baroh Sector along the LoC, targeting civilian population. At least 2 women, residents of Kirni & Gahi village were injured”, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations ( ISPR ) directorate.

The statement further said that as many as 1,697 ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the LoC had been recorded in 2020 to date.