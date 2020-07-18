Share:

Peshawar-About 200 containers carrying goods under the Afghan Transit Trade and loaded on railway bogies reached Azhakhel Dry Port on Friday under an agreement signed between logistic company, Abid Logistics, Pakistan Railways for activation of Azhakhel Dry Port in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“From today onwards, around 200 to 300 containers will reach with a gap of a couple of days to Azhakhel dry port, that will benefit traders associated with the Pak-Afghan trade,” says Shahid Shinwari, Convener Federation of Pakistan Chambers’ of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs).

“Activation of Azakhel dry port is a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to increase trade in the region by providing facilities to businessmen,” said Shahid adding the prime minister has fulfilled his promise made with businessmen of the country.

He also lauded the role of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for the provision of maximum facilities to trading community of the province. Through activation of Azha Khel dry port, goods will reach from Karachi seaport to their destinations in time and the cost of transportation will also be reduces to a larger extent, Shahid hope.

He also disclosed that a proposal for revival of railway route from Azhakhel to Torkham has also been submitted to the federal ministry for trade and commerce.