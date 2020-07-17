Share:

Rainfall in Pakistan is often met with a bipolar response; on the one hand, people sigh with relief as the scorching heat is dialled down and yet, the looming threat of flooding consistently persists. One heavy spell of rain usually ends up drowning major cities like Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore, Thatta, Hyderabad and more—forcing all activities to come to a standstill. Finally gearing into action, the Punjab government announced plans to revamp the drainage system, starting with Lahore, within the span of 10 days.

Targeting areas surrounding Lawrence Gardens, the thorough process of digging for laying down underground sewerage pipes has begun and a route has been mapped. The sheer size and capacity of the pipelines not only matches international standards but is sure to prevent arteries of main roads from being submerged in water. Not only is this likely to reduce traffic congestion but the probability of accidents and short-circuiting is also reduced dramatically. As such, cities will no longer be inept in providing its people with avenues to continue with their routines.

The only point of contention that remains is whether the government will be able to conclude this project within the promised timespan of 10 days, as stated by the provincial information minister. Installing drainage systems calls for a meticulous breakdown and reconstruction of roads which can be a time-consuming process. However, given the dire need for such infrastructure, the time it takes to install effective facilities that facilitate the needs of the people becomes a secondary concern at best.

There is no doubt that such reforms and reconstruction is needed in many other areas of Lahore and, subsequently, many other cities of Pakistan. For areas like Karachi, where people lose their lives in standing water carrying electric currents from fallen utility poles, the success of this enterprise is vital as other provinces can slowly follow suit and install modern drainage systems in our urban centres.