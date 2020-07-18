Share:

LAHORE - Brilliant bowling by pacers Muhammad Abbas and young Naseem Shah put PCB Green in charge against PCB Green at the close of the first day’s play in the Four-Day Intra-Squad practice match at County Ground Derbyshire. After winning the toss, PCB White decided to bat first and scored 231-8 in 90 overs. They were off to a flying start as they slammed 91 runs for the opening partnership between Imam ul Haq and Shan Masood, but after Shan was sent packing by Abbas at his personal score of 42, White batsmen couldn’t resist the outstanding bowling of Green’s bowlers and kept on losing wickets on regular intervals. Imam-ul-Haq (41), Fawad Alam (24) and Haider Ali (21) also played sensibly and contributed significant runs in their side’s total while at the close of first day, wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan and Kashif Bhatti were unbeaten at 41 and 11 respectively. From PCB Green, Muhammad Abbas emerged as top bowler, as he just conceded 34 runs to grab three wickets while youngster Naseem Shah also bowled well and picked up three wickets as well after 45 runs. Leg spinner Yasir Shah managed to claim two wickets for 40 runs.