Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that all activities of the state, government and the people could be carried out hassle-free if the anti-COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) are truly followed.

In a tweet, the president said that consensus between the government and the Shia scholars on anti-COVID SOPs during Muharram ul Haram manifested the tendency of all schools of thought to unite on all national objectives.

He said the mourning processions and majalis (gatherings) in Muharram would continue subject to the enforcement of the SOPs.

The president thanked the ministers, AJK president, provincial governors and the Shia scholars for evolving a consensus on the SOPs for Muharram rituals, like the ones for Tarawih prayer and mosques during the Holy month of Ramzan.

On Thursday, President had convened a braining storming secession of prominent Shia scholars to assist in the preparation of SOPs during Muharram processions and gatherings, and cooperate with the government for containing the spread of Covid-19 virus.

The President extended his gratitude to the scholars for theair full cooperation and congratulated them on reaching an agreement on the relevant SOPs relating to Azadari and Majalis, mourning, Ashura and Muharram processions.

THE Scholars appreciated President’s role in maintaining national unity and harmony between different schools of thought.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Interior, Brigadier (Retd.) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Minister for Religious Affairs, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Allama Arif Wahidi, Raja Nasir Abbas, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, Allama Qamar Haider Zaidi, Raja Basharat Emami and Allama Sajjad Hussain Naqvi. Provincial Governors, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, Allama Afzal Hussain Haideri and Allama Hussain Akbar from Punjab, Allama Shahenshah Naqvi, Allama Syed Ali Qarar Naqvi and Allama Furqan Haider Abidi from Sindh, Allama Abid Hussain Shakri and Allama Irshad Hussain Khalili from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Allama Syed Hashim Mousavi and Allama Sheikh Juma Asadi from Balochistan, while Mufti Kifayat Hussain Naqvi from Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated through video-link.