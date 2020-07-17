Share:

ATTOCK - Hundreds of tutors associated with AIOU (Allama Iqbal Open University) have demanded payment of their dues for Semester Autumn 2019. A representative group of the tutors told newsmen that as per the directives of the high-ups of AIOU, they evaluated the assignments of the students, prepared results on time and also completed an additional task of punching the result of the students on the university website. They said punching result of the students on the given website was an additional task for which no extra payment is paid by the university. They said now when admissions for Semester Spring 2020 have also been completed and admissions for Semester Autumn 2020 are being started, yet their dues for Autumn 2019 have not been paid to them. The tutors further said that during the last two years, university has increased admission fee of the students but the honorarium of the tutors has not been revised which is beyond comprehension. An officer of AIOU wishing not to be named said that AIOU was going to start online billing system for tutors and for the purpose, a software was being developed, which resulted in delay of payment.

to tutors and said that the issue will soon be resolved.