Punjab Government during the global epidemic of coronavirus has launched an app named ‘Bakra Mandi Online’ to facilitate citizens to purchase sacrificial animals online on Eid-ul-Adha.

The people will not have to move to cattle markets to purchase sacrificial animals while using this application during the corona virus. ‘Bakra Mandi Online’ application will have all the details of the animals which include the animal’s age, weight and breed etc.