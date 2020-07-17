Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 10 key posts including Director Metropolitan and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) and Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) have been vacant in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) since long while creating problem for citizens as well as for those associated with construction business, informed sources on Friday.

The other key posts that are vacant include Director Admin and Finance, Director, Deputy Director and Additional Director Building Control, Deputy Director Planning, Deputy Director Engineering-1 and Engineering-2 and Assistant Director Engineering.

Similarly, the civic body is also facing shortage of building inspectors as only five inspectors are imparting duties against 11 posts in the RDA, thus providing an advantage to those involved in illegal construction in the city.

Allegedly, sources inside the RDA also revealed that these posts may have been intentionally kept unoccupied because of external influence.

The RDA currently has many officers on deputation, many of whom hold key posts without the necessary experience.

They said an officer namely Muhammad Ijaz, who is PSO to Chairman RDA, is holding additional charge of Deputy Director Planning after transfer of DD Sami Ullah Khan Niazi by the government a couple of days ago. Likewise, Director Building Control Jamshed Aftab, who had an additional charge of Director MP&TE, has been removed from the post by the government. After his transfer, both posts have been lying vacant that is causing much trouble to citizens and people associated with construction business.

The government has also posted Khalid Javed Goraya as Director Admin and Finance on deputation in RDA. Another officer namely Sadon Basra was also posted as AD Engineering on deputation.

The RDA is also facing severe shortage of building inspectors as currently only five inspectors are working in field against 11 posts that is yet another blow to RDA as it has become difficult to control illegal constructions in the city.

The recent transfers of officers by the government and appointment of employees on deputations who are performing the duties have been problematic in various ways.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, however, when contacted by The Nation in his office for his comments over the issue, said that these vacant posts would be filled by competent officers soon. He said he has personally taken notice of the shortage of staff/vacant posts in RDA and has also written a letter to government to appoint the officers.

“I am struggling very hard to overwhelm the issues lingering in RDA,” said Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.