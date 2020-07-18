Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Balochistan government on Friday started monsoon trees plantation drive in a bid to promote greenery and reduce challenges and impacts of global warming in the province. According to a provincial forest department official, Ali Imran, around 290,000 trees would be planted across the province in the monsoon plantation drive which was started from today. He said that Balochistan government would plant 39,000 saplings on ‘Plants for Pakistan’ day which would be observed from August 14 to August 18 to plants maximum number of trees. Some 10,000 trees would be planted in Gwadar district during the current plantation drive, he added. The department would distribute saplings among the citizens to achieve the target, Ali Imran maintained. “The government will achieve the target of planting 1.2 million trees this year to make the environment clean and green in the province,” he said adding trees played major role in improving urban landscape and helping to protect the environment. He added the government had prioritised mountainous areas for the drive and the forest department would strew seeds on mountains in Quetta, including Koh e Murdar and Koh e Takatu. Briefing on to engage people in the drive, the official said, “The government has decided to establish model nurseries at district level in Balochistan and the citizens would be engaged in plantation campaign through door-to-door service.”