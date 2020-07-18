Share:

LAHORE - A meeting on police software upgradation was held under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, DIG Investigation Shahzah Sultan, SSP Operations Faisal Shahzad, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, SP Security Bilal Zafar, SSP Dolphin Muhammad Rashid, and PITB representatives also attended the meeting. It was decided in the meeting to computerize all the order books of the police wings.

The Lahore Police Chief directed to centralize the records of all the personnel and said that all the rewards, punishments and show cause notices would be issued through Human Resource Management Inormation System (HRMIS).

All transfer postings should also be done through HRMIS and Post software should be upgraded. He further said that modern technology would be used to suppress criminals and law-breaking elements. Software upgrades would make criminal records more secure.