Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday urged masses to strictly follow precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Azha to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

CM Usman Buzdar also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s coronavirus strategy and said that smart lockdown policy under the leadership of PM Imran has proved successful.

While lashing out at opposition, Punjab CM accused opposition parties of making unsuccessful attempt of dividing nation by politicizing coronavirus outbreak. He added that nation will never forgive those who played politics on the pandemic.