Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to the development in the province and political issues. A delegation of the members of National Assembly and Punjab Assembly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also called on the Prime Minister.

They apprised the Prime Minister about the development projects being executed in their constituencies besides problems being faced by the people. The Prime Minister on this occasion directed for the solution to the genuine problems and completion of all development schemes.