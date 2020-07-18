Share:

Pakistan on Saturday has confirmed 47 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 261,917. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,522.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,918 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 111,238 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 89,465 in Punjab, 31,669 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,405 in Balochistan, 14,504 in Islamabad 1,796 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,840 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,067 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,952 in Sindh, 1,130 in KP, 131 in Balochistan, 157 in Islamabad, 39 in GB and 46 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,699,101 coronavirus tests and 23,011 in last 24 hours. 198,509 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,604 patients are in critical condition.