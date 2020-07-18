Share:

ISLAMABAD - An alleged contemnor Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza Friday requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to stay contempt of court proceedings against him till the final decision of the trial court in FIR No.3/2020.

In an application filed by Iftikhar ud Din, he submitted that besides the contempt notice, an FIR was registered against him by Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) and he joined the investigation and remained under physical remand for 8 days, thereafter he was sent to judicial lock up.

It was July 15 when a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed framed charges against Mirza for threatening and maligning the judiciary.

Sarina Isa wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa had filed a complaint against Iftikhar ud Din at Secretariat Police Station for threatening her husband in a video clip. However, the Islamabad transferred the case to FIA.

Counter Terrorism Wing of FIA has registered a case against Iftikhar ud Din under 7ATA read with Section 34/500/505/506 of Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, besides Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016, on June 29, 2020 for threatening and making a slanderous speech in a video message against the judiciary, which was uploaded on social media.

The contemnor informed that still the investigation was in progress and the challan had not been submitted. He stated that the allegations in the contempt of court and FIR were directly linked with each other based on the same video clip. “If any step/decision is taken by the Supreme Court then it will affect the investigation, trial and his defense in the case registered by FIA,” said Iftikhar ud Din.

Free and fair trial was a fundamental right of every citizen, any finding of the apex court would create impediment for the trial court to reach at any conclusion in the said case, which could jeopardize the life and liberty of the applicant, said the application.

It further maintained that for the dispensation of justice, it was necessary that proceeding in the contempt of court might be stayed so the judge of trial court might reach at free, fair and just decision.