Coronavirus cases and fatalities continued to rise Friday in Arab countries.

Algeria’s Health Ministry said five additional people died from COVID-19, bringing the tally to 1,057.

The number of cases reached 21,948 with 593 new infections in the last 24 hours.

A total of 15,370 patients have recovered from the virus.

Libya

The government's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded one fatality.

The NCDC said the number of cases rose to 1,704, including 47 deaths and 380 recoveries.

Jordan

Three COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking that number to 1,209.

While 10 patients have died from the virus, 1,021 have recovered.

Tunisia

Health officials said nine people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing nationwide infections to 1,336, including 50 deaths and 1,095 recoveries.

Lebanon

The number of cases stand at 2,701 with 101 new infections.

While the death toll from the virus rose to 40, as many as 1,425 people have recovered.

Palestine

The Palestine's Health Ministry said six people died from COVID-19, bringing that number to 55.

Coronavirus cases reached 9,055 with 439 new infections in the last 24 hours.

And 1,666 people have recovered from the virus.

Yemen

Yemen confirmed two fatalities from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 440.

It reported 24 more cases, taking the number of infections to 1,576.

A total of 695 people have recovered from the virus.

Morocco

The death toll from the disease stands at 264.

The country reported 181 more cases, taking the number of infections to 16,726, with 14,360 patients recovering from the virus.

Bahrain

Bahrain said three more fatalities pushed the number of deaths to 124, while recoveries rose to 31,188.

It recorded 389 new cases in the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 35,473.

Worldwide

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, and India are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 601,400 people worldwide, with an excess of 14 million confirmed cases and nearly 8 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.