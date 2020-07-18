Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Friday visited Kharadar and Darakhshan Police Station.

The DG Rangers was received by Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon and Deputy Inspector General of Police - South Zone Javed Akbar Riaz, Senior Superintendent of Police - South Shiraz Nazir and SP Clifton Imran Mirza, said a press release. The DG Rangers, on the occasion, visited different sections of police stations. During his visit of Darakhshan Police Station, he was briefed by Lady Additional Station House Officer Shabana Jilani. Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari appreciated services of Sindh Police officers and personnel for maintenance of peace.

He said restoration of peace in Karachi and other parts of the province are the result of sacrifices rendered by Rangers and Police officials.