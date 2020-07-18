Share:

PESHAWAR - Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, has taken over the charge as acting vice-chancellor of the university after the completion of three-year tenure of Prof. Dr. Arshad Javid as VC KMU.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq termed his appointment as a sign of trust of the provincial government and reiterated his commitment not only to meet the expectations of the provincial government but also work to make the KMU one of the leading universities in the country.

Dr. Zia-ul-Haq remained Director Research, KMU, he has also been the Director of the Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences. He holds a PhD in Public Health from the University of Glasgow, UK.