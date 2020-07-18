Share:

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved an increase in prices of medicines up to 10 percent on Saturday.

According to the notification issued here on Saturday, the federal government has amended the Drug Pricing Policy 2018, allowing pharmaceutical companies to increase prices of medicines up to 10 percent.

The notification reads the regulator has allowed pharmaceutical companies to increase prices of their lifesaving drugs by up to 7pc and other drugs by up to 10 percent. The decision to raise drug prices has been taken in line with the consumer price index (CPI).