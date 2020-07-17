Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ten former and one current employee of Ellen’s talkshow claim they faced bullying and racism behind the scenes and that they were even fired for attending family funerals. The show, which has been airing since 2003, has built a brand around the compassionate slogan of ‘Be Kind’, which ranges from dishing out cash to people who appear on the show and instituting wider charity initiatives. However, many of the former staffers claim it’s ‘all for show. ‘That be kind thing only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show,’ one ex-staffer told. ‘I know they give money to people and help them out, but it’s for show.’ One black woman claimed she was the subject of racist micro-aggressions and abuse over an 18-month period. Soon after she was hired she recalled being told by senior producer that ‘I hope we don’t get confused’, by the fact two black employees have box braids.