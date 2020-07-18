Share:

LAHORE - Environment Protection Department (EPD) has drafted four new law amendments to streamline pending cases of NOCs, said Minister Environment Bao Muhammad Rizwan while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Flanked by Secretary Environment Zahid Hussain, DG EPA Punjab Ashar Abbass Zaidi and other senior officials, he said that earlier, the department had been following the Federal Rules since 2012 regarding the Administrative Penalty Rules, handling of hazardous substances, and handling of batteries. Now, the EPD drafted the rules for above mentioned and all these rules would be placed for public consultation before approval by cabinet, he added.

Bao Rizwan said that department has also established a one window cell for the public and now all the cases and complaints follow ups would be available on EPA Website and online status of any kind of information would be available on a single click.

After the approval of these rules, the department will give two months deadline to all industrial units to obtain the NOC and to take remedial measures to control pollution. After that, he said, strict action would be initiated against the violators.

He said that strict action would be taken against the hazardous waste handlers besides units involved in producing the adulterated lubricants would also be dealt iron handedly.

To a query, he told that the department had been working hard for checking environmental pollution and dengue and smog related issues.