KARACHI - A man was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency’s Counter-Terrorism wing in Karachi’s Saddar for allegedly running a network that transferred money to organisations engaged in causing instability in country.

He has been accused of running a hawala network. Hawala refers to an illegal practise that involves the transfer of money. Transactions are made outside the conventional banking system usually to fund dangerous and suspicious activities.

The FIA says Mohammad Yasin was a part of a network that is hired by entities that want to harm the country.

He was working as a manager in a money exchange company and was apprehended on Friday on the tip-off of RAW agents that are under the agency’s custody, the FIA said. Airports across the country have been apprised on the arrest and provided complete information about Yasin in case the suspect tried to escape. A cell phone, laptop and some documents have been seized from the suspect.

Street crimes on THE rise

According to data released by the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), at least 26 people have been killed after they put up resistance to street crimes in Karachi in 2020 while 9,000 mobile phones were stolen at gunpoint between January and July 2020 in the city, compared to 8,517 phones last year.

Three people were killed in January, four in February, four in March, three in April, three in May, seven in June and two in July.

In 2019, at least 44 people were killed and 389 injured for resisting street crimes in Karachi. Over 200 people were injured after they were shot by the suspects for resisting robberies this year.

As per report, 9,224 mobile phones were stolen in Karachi in the last seven months whereas 8,517 were stolen during the same period in 2019.

Two incidences of extortion and as many bank robberies were reported during the year.

Around 1,026 motorcycles were stolen while the number of cars stolen/snatched amounted to 763 during the last six months.

The data further showed that Rangers were targeted in two separate incidents on June 10 in Gulistan-e-Johar and Quaidabad, while police officers were killed on July 3 and 11 in the city’s Manzoor Colony and Korangi.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange was attacked on June 29 in which five security officials were killed and four militants killed.

To counter the rising crime and attacks in the city, the government made 12 more task forces, taking the number to 21. These task forces had been assigned to take immediate action against crimes in the city.

PPP warns PTI, GDA leaders against using ‘foul language’

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Mohammad Ismail Rahu has asked the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) to stop what he called the character assassination of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders, including party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and slain leader Benazir Bhutto.

Rahu, in a press statement issued here, said that all democratic forces of the country were united to safeguard the constitution and the 18th Amendment, which, he said, were the brainchild of PPP leaders and other like-minded people.

“And we are all set to protect those clauses of the constitution which would further strengthen democracy in the country,” he said.

In an apparent reference to the PTI government, the Sindh minister said that people, who were brought into power through backdoor manipulations, had always tried to sabotage the human freedoms, including the freedom of media.

Calling those Sindh politicians, who were spitting venom at the 18th Amendment as naive and incompetent, Rahu said they were trying to save their seats.

He also lashed out at the Federal Minister Ali Zaidi over his comments about slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto and warned him to mend his ways.

The minister further said that the Sindh government was all set to combat possible attack from the locusts in the desert areas, especially in Tharparkar, adding that he had already directed Mirpurkhas division commissioner and DCs of Tharparkar and Umerkot to inform him about any movement of insects so that effective measures could be taken to counter their attack.

He said that teams were already busy spraying areas in Thar and other regions where swarms of locusts were being reported.

“We are again focusing on desert areas this year where the swarms are likely to cause the damage in case of more rainfall during the current monsoon season,” the provincial minister said.

K-Electric to face protest if loadshedding continueS

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tahir Malik has warned K-Electric

that if it does not play its part to supply uninterrupted electricity to the citizen of Karachi than they would come out once again on roads against the power company.

He said that unannounced loadshedding was still continue in the city. He demanded of the federal government to take action against the K-Electric and also take over it.