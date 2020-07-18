Share:

LAHORE - DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that Lahore Police will provide foolproof security to the forthcoming Eidul Azha and all the sacred programmes of the Muharram ul Haram including Majalis and processions.

Eidul Azha and Muharram are the top priority of Lahore police as City Division is the most sensitive area in wake of Muharram. As many as 1,190 Majalis and 235 mourning processions will be held this year in City Division.

Police officers should maintain constant liaison with members of the Peace Committees, religious leaders of all sects including Shia community and license holders of majalis to sort out all the related issues and disputes amicably well before time to ensure peace, law and order and security in the city.

SHOs of all the respective police stations can play pivotal role in maintenance of peace during the Ashura and Muharram ul Haram. Ashfaq Khan said this while presiding over crime control review meetings of City and Cantt Divisions separately.

SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad, SP Security Bilal Zafar, SP City Division Raza Safdar Kazmi, SP Cantt Division Furqan Bilal, SDPOs and SHOs of City Division as well as Cantt Division attended the meetings.

SP City and SP Cantt briefed DIG Operations regarding the performance of their respective division in the meetings. Ashfaq Khan directed the SDPOs of concerned divisional circles to improve their professional capacity building as they will be considered responsible for overall performance of their sub-ordinate officers.

He directed police officers to repeatedly check vulnerable and sensitive establishments in wake of general threats of any possible terrorist or crime activity. Each and every Station House Officers (SHOs) should have all the update knowledge and information of the human resource, logistics and matters related to public order and sectarian importance.

Favoritism will be discouraged at all levels and the scale of performance is only persuasion of merit, code of conduct and good behaviour with general public. All SDPOs and SHOs are directed to strictly implement on Kite Flying, Aerial Firing and One Wheeling Acts in their respective areas and initiate coordinated efforts to eradicate social vices of gambling and prostitution as well.

Police officers should focus on hotspots of motorbike theft and robbery increasing effective and targeted patrolling to control incidents of crime.

DIG Operations said that SDPOs should personally monitor the performance of the SHOs and report to their respective SPs on regular basis in this regard.

SHOs with consistent poor performance or involved in any corruption, violation of code of conduct will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them on any complaints.

He directed the SHOs to control miscellaneous crimes particularly burglary, motorcycle theft, pick pocketing and other related criminal activities.

He said that targets to arrest Proclaimed and Target Offenders of Operations Wing should be met in given timeframe. Concrete measures are being taken to strengthen the police stations and capacity building of the police force, Ashfaq Khan concluded.

SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad directed police officers to improve night patrolling, turn out of the sub-ordinate staff, discipline and conduct in public.

There will be zero tolerance on the complainants of torture on under trial accused and private lockups.