Global coronavirus cases exceeded 14 million Saturday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths from the virus reached 600,665, with recoveries topping 7.8 million.

The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 3.6 million infections, while the death toll there exceeds 139,100.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, has the second-highest number of infections worldwide with more than 2 million.

India, Russia, Peru, South Africa and Mexico are also among the hardest-hit countries.

China, ground zero of the virus, has registered 85,314 cases, including 4,644 deaths and more than 80,000 recoveries.

The virus has spread to 188 countries and regions since late last year.