The federal government has decided not to open guest houses and hotels before Eid-ul-Azha.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Guest Houses and Tourism Association who called on him in Islamabad on Saturday.

“The decision to open the hotels and the guest houses will be taken after consultation with the province”, Bukhari said.

Bukhari guaranteed the designation that a discussion would be done with the State Bank of Pakistan with regarding.

He said that standard operating procedures (SOP's) have been finished and the choice will be taken after Eid-ul-Azha with respect to the opening of visitor houses and lodging after looking into the crown infection widespread situation.