Prime Minister Imran Khan says despite massive disruptions in global air travel, we have fulfilled our promise of bringing back stranded Pakistanis and our overseas workers.
In a tweet on Saturday, he said 250,000 Pakistanis from around the world have been brought home. The Prime Minister said that his government will continue to support overseas Pakistanis in every way possible.
Despite massive disruptions in global air travel, we have fulfilled our promise of bringing back stranded Pakistanis & our overseas workers.250,000 Pakistanis from around the world have been brought home. My govt will continue to support overseas Pakistanis in every way possible— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 18, 2020