MUZAFFARGARH - Doctors’ fraternity remembered services of late VC Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Professor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha for his commendable services given out in the field of health sector, in a ceremony arranged here on Friday. They declared Dr Pasha as a ‘real hero’ who embraced ‘martyrdom’ at hands of coronavirus while fighting as frontrunner against the pandemic. They offered fateha after concluding condolence ceremony at tehsil Rohilan Walli. Speakers including hospital in-charge of Rohilan Walli Dr Iqbal Sajid, Dr Azhar Hussain, Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Dr Izhar Medi, Dr Kaleemullah, Muhammad Asif Iqbal among large number of paramedics staff appeared on the occasion and appealed Government to declare the late VC as ‘martyr of the nation’ and provide every compensation to the bereaved family to heal their wounds. They also paid tribute to late CDC Supervisor Muhammad Jamil who also succumbed to the pandemic. They termed Jamil as hero of health department who had protected people’ lives by putting his own health at risk. The doctors said sacrifices unleashed by health professional would be remembered forever in the history of the country.