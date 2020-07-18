Share:

KARACHI - Heavy rain spelled trouble for provincial metropolis on Friday, disrupting social and business life of the people.

The roads and streets were submerged by rainwater as a result, citizens faced trouble to reach their destinations. The power supply in many areas of the city were also suspended soon after the rain. The rain hit Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Model Colony, Saddar, Clifton, Malir, Bahadurabad, Soldier Bazaar, Gulshan-e-Hadid and many other areas.

The rain also caused traffic jams in many areas of the city including Saddar and II Chundrigar. Many low-lying areas in the city were inundated by the rainwater and sewerage. Electricity was cut as soon as light rain started in Kharadar, Akhtar Colony, Bhittaiabad, Safooran Goth, Kashmir Colony and other areas. Trees near Karachi Press Club (KPC) were uprooted by wind and fell on nearby vehicles. However, no casualty occurred. The rainwater caused trouble to pedestrians while the patients being transported to the city hospital also stuck in the traffic jams. The commuters reached their destination very late as most of the roads across the city were seen jammed. It was the last official working day ‘Friday’ for most of the public sector departments, markets and commercial centers which were opened and people were planning to leave for homes when heavy showers started.

The streets were inundated with rainwater making public and vehicular mobility difficult and ultimately caused the traffic jam. Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy & humid weather with chances of dust/thunderstorm-rain in Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 37 to 39 and 28 to 30 degrees centigrades, respectively, with maximum 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours. Rain or thunderstorm is likely to occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana divisions, while duststorm/light rain is also expected in Karachi division. Meanwhile, Karachi witnessed hottest day in July its 62-year history as the mercury touching 42.6 degree Celsius, the meteorological department said. The city had last witnessed 42.2 degree Celsius in 3rd July 1958.