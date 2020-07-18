Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that completion of PhD degree during police service is a unique aspect of honour and Sub Inspector Dr Muhammad Irfan of Punjab Police Lahore has enhanced respect and prestige of Department and all force by acquiring this degree. He said that PhD degree of Muhammad Irfan in difficult subject of Chemistry from historical Educational Institution, Government College University Lahore reflects hard work and intelligence of force that officers and officials of Punjab Police are not less than anyone with respect to abilities and capabilities. He further added that Sub Inspector Dr Muhammad Irfan acquired higher education along with keeping his duties first and performed his duties with diligence which reveals his professionalism, zeal for knowledge and full hard work. These views were expressed by him when he paid homage to Sub Inspector Dr Muhammad Irfan during meeting at Central Police Office Lahore on Friday. IG Punjab awarded Dr Muhammad Irfan with cash prize and ceremonial certificate for his remarkable feat.