Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says timely steps taken to cope with the coronavirus pandemic challenge despite limited resources have reduced the spread of the virus.

He expressed these views while talking to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, who called on him in Islamabad on Saturday.

The Foreign Minister said implementation on safety guidelines will have to be ensured to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On the occasion, the Governor Punjab briefed the Foreign Minister about proposed special security arrangements to be made in Punjab on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in view of the corona pandemic.