Share:

The pandemic is on the rise across the world, with the global COVID-19 count surpassing 14 million people, according to Johns Hopkins University. Considerable spikes in the number of cases have been registered in the US, India, and Latin America, including Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

At the moment the US remains the worst-hit country, with over 3.6 million infected and about 140,000 fatalities. Brazil is second with 2 million infected and 77,000 confirmed deaths, and India with one million cases, and a death toll of over 26,000. Numerous laboratories are conducting trials for vaccines in a bid to stop the pandemic.