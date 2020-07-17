Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested 12 outlaws including a bike-lifter and recovered stolen motorbike, narcotics, alcohol and weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Friday. According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against criminals especially drug pushers. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime and drug pushing in the whole city and said that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. SP (Rural-Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted police team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Mehdi including SHO Lohibher police station Sub-Inspector Imran Haider along with others succeeded to arrest member of bike-lifters’ gang, identified as Arkham Shahid resident of Model Town Islamabad and recovered stolen bike from him and further investigation is underway from him. Furthermore, Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Sheryaar and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Tarnol police arrested three accused Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Dansih and Jalal and recovered 10 litre alcohol from their possession. While police team also arrested accused Sufyan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. While Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Dost Muhammad and recovered 1.160 kilogram hashish from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed five proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various areas of the city.