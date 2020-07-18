Share:

Karachi - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Friday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had named three flyovers after renowned poet Raees Amrohi, Actor Moin Akhtar and Qawwal Amjad Sabri while acknowledging their services.

The KMC’s Council on Friday passed a resolution to name KDA Chowrangi flyover after poet Raees Amrohi, Five Star Chowrangi flyover after Moin Akhtar and Sakhi Hassan flyover after Amjad Fareed Sabri. Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that this was the best way to apprise new generation about heroes who had served Pakistan in different fields.

Akhtar expressed gratitude to the Council’s members as they adopted a resolution for naming these flyovers after renowned personalities. “Raees Amrohi was not only one of the best poets of his era but his poetry is still obliged,” he said while paying rich tributes to the poet.

Hailing Amjad Fareed Sabri, the Mayor said that Qawwal had introduced a new way of Qawwali and got fame through his unique style of recitation of Naats and Sufi Kalams. He also paid rich tribute to Moin Akhtar and said the late actor was one of greatest television actors of all time.