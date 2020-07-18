Share:

Peshawar-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz has directed all Divisional Commissioners to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government for cattle markets, including ensuring Congo spray and other precautionary measures in cattle markets.

He issued these instructions while presiding over the Divisional Commissioners meeting through video link in the Chief Secretary Committee Room.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary was briefed by the Commissioners on the corona situation, SOPs, smart lockdown, hoarding, locust, dengue and other issues.

The Chief Secretary was informed that 121 cattle markets have been set up out of cities across the province and the SOPs are being fully implemented.

The Chief Secretary said that violation of SOPs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha could lead to spike in Covid-19 cases, therefore, implementation of SOPs should be ensured.

He also directed the Commissioners to keep a close watch on dengue in their respective districts and said that special attention should be paid to the breeding places of dengue and timely precautionary measures and arrangements should be ensured.

He expressed satisfaction over the operations against locusts and directed the commissioners and concerned departments to continue working with a better strategy. He said that the provincial strategy for controlling locusts was being appreciated not only nationally but also internationally.

He directed all the commissioners in their respective districts to crackdown against hoarders.