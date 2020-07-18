Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Friday demolished 10 illegal structures here at Sabazazar, Gulshan Ravi and Samanabad. According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished three illegal shops on plot no 575 block-M, illegal construction on plot no 41 block-K and plot no 1392 block-P in Sabazazar. The LDA squad also demolished illegal constructions at Bund Road Gulshan Ravi. The Authority demolished building partially and sealed it near 2nd round about Samanabad and demolished illegal structure on plot no 156 and 186 at main Samanabad and plot no 5 N Samanabad.