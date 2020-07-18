Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information, Forests and Religious Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while reviewing the situation in the city after the recent rains, directed all local government officials to continue process of cleaning all Nullahs to cope with the situation during recent rains.

Nasir directed the secretary local government and concerned local government officers to complete all possible preparations for the new spell of monsoon rains in their respective districts, said a spokesperson to the Sindh LG Minister. He also directed for deployment of solid waste staff and other relevant staff on central and sub-drains and ensure that dewatering machines would also be installed at key intersection points to enable immediate drainage of water during rains.

He further directed that special attention be paid for dewatering of underpasses. The situation should return to normal after the rains as administrative measures were taken earlier, he said. He said that complaints of water logging were not received due to integrated strategy. If any complaint or problem arose from anywhere, it was resolved immediately, he said.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has also issued instructions to the Municipal Commissioners for liaison and monitoring in their respective districts in this situation. In any case, all the LG officers under a joint strategy for drainage of rain water, flow of underpasses and ensure the installation of de-watering machines with the necessary staff and monitor the situation and save the people from troubles, he said.

On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner East Waseem Soomro informed the Sindh Local Government Minister that special attention is being paid to the cleaning of all drains within the limits of Eastern District and all the local body staff are also fully prepared to overcome the emergency situation.

Nasir said that emergency has already been declared in all the districts and therefore orders have been issued to all the municipal and deputy commissioners to overcome any kind of uncertainty.

According to the Minister for Local Government, the forecast of fresh spell of the rains is from Friday.

Special measures have been taken for all major choking points, underpasses and low-lying areas, he said. Nasir Shah appealed to the people to cooperate with the traffic officials during the rains and avoid leaving the house unnecessarily.