Share:

Libya on Thursday condemned the president of Egypt for recent comments suggesting Cairo could arm Libyan tribes against the internationally recognized government.

Speaking to Al Jazeera TV, Libyan Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Qablawi criticised a recent statement by Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as "blatant interference in Libyan internal affairs."

"Al-Sisi's talk is a repeat of his previous statements, which is a blatant interference in Libyan affairs," he said, adding that Sisi's speech was "not aimed at peace as he said, but it is he who is fueling the [Libyan] conflict."

Al-Sisi met on Thursday with the heads of Libyan tribes in the Egyptian capital Cairo, where he threatened that Egypt "will not stand aside" in the face increasing military mobilization near the city of Sirte in the north of Libya.

The Libyan High Council of State condemned al-Sisi's call to arm the Libyan tribes, saying it would lead to more fighting and division in the country.

In June, al-Sisi suggested that Cairo could launch "external military missions" into Libya, saying "any direct intervention in Libya has already become legitimate internationally."

Al-Sisi said the city of Sirte and the al-Jufra airbase were their "red line," calling on his army to "be prepared to carry out any domestic or cross-border missions.

Since April 2019, Haftar's illegitimate forces have launched attacks on the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths, including civilian women and children.

However, the Libyan government has recently achieved significant victories, pushing Haftar's forces out of Tripoli and the strategic city of Tarhuna.

Libyan official rejects Egypt's intervention threats

A senior Libyan official on Friday criticised Egypt's president over recent threats to intervene militarily and arm tribes in the country.

Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said on Twitter that his country would not accept steps "to undermine [Libya's] sovereignty or bypass the legitimate government."

Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met on Thursday with the heads of Libyan tribes in his country's capital Cairo, warning that Egypt would "not stand aside" in the face of increasing military mobilization near the city of Sirte north of Libya.

"The leadership in brotherly Egypt must realize that its interest is with the legitimate government in Libya," Bashagha added.

Late Thursday, head of Libya's High State Council, Khalid al-Mishri slammed al-Sisi's remarks in a tweet.

Al-Sisi’s reliance on a "group of agents" shows the level of failure in Cairo’s policy, considering that his threats "mean nothing" to the Libyans.

Also, Abdelrahman al-Shater, a member of the council, said al-Sisi's move was an implementation of his promise to arm the people of Cyrenaica "to make them his militias to undermine security and stability in Libya."

Germany calls for upholding Libya arms embargo

Germany on Friday stressed the need to uphold the Libyan arms embargo in the wake of the latest threats by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to arm some of the Libyan tribes against the internationally recognized government.

Speaking at a regular news briefing in Berlin, Christofer Burger, a deputy spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, made clear that the Libyan arms embargo "applied to all sides."

The German diplomat called for an "immediate end" to foreign military support for the conflict parties in civil-war stricken Libya.

Al-Sisi met on Thursday with the heads of Libyan tribes in the Egyptian capital Cairo, where he threatened that Egypt "will not stand aside" in the face of increased military mobilisation near the city of Sirte in northern Libya.