ISLAMABAD-One of Pakistan’s leading fashion brands, Maria.B introduces its luxurious, unstitched Eid Lawn Collection to beat the summer heat. The collection itself consists of highly embellished embroidery as well as prints in an amalgamation of jacquards and printed organzas. With pretty pastels, deep elegant tones and sophisticated neutrals, the embroidered and embellished lawn feature top-of-the-line fabrics of cambric, tissue silk, chiffon, jacquard, organza, woven khaddar fabric for dupattas. With Swarovski add-ons, the collection also comprises of embroidered necklines, ghera, sleeves and full fronts.