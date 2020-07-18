Share:

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind-thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, lower Sindh, Kashmir, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-nine, Quetta twenty, Gilgit twenty-one, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.