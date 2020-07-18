Share:

GHALANAI - Mohmand tribal elders and local residents continued their protest sit-in on eighth consecutive day on Friday against the suspension of salaries of Khasadars and closed the Peshawar-Bajaur highway for hours.

The tribal elders including Malik Nusrat, Malik Amir Nawaz, Malik Ahmad, Malik Zar Wali, Malik Azeem, and Malik Sultan Kodakhel have unanimously decided to continue the protest till the release of Khassadars salaries. The elders informed that the people of all tehsils will hold a jirga, and on coming Monday, a large number of people will participate in the protest camp at Karapa Dhand area.

The tribal elders threatened to keep the Peshawar-Bajaur highway closed for the next one month if the government did not immediately release their salaries.