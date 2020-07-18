Share:

ISLAMABAD-A meeting of the Parliament’s Special Committee on Kashmir vowed yesterday to continue supporting the Kashmiris against the Indian brutalities.

The meeting chaired by Chairman Shehryar Afridi was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Special Assistant for National Security Moeed Yousaf, other members of Kashmir Committee attended.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi congratulated Shehryar Afridi on taking over as Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir.

The committee will raise the issue of Kashmir at every forum and will play its role in activating parliamentary oversight as well as inter-agency relations, said Shahryar Khan Afridi.

Kashmir and Pakistan are one and the same. No one can separate Kashmir from Pakistan, he said.

Afridi said that if millions of Americans can take to the streets for George Floyd despite the coronavirus disease, then Pakistanis are also ready to take to the streets over the Kashmir issue.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi gave a detailed briefing to the members of the committee on the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the region.

He highlighted the unilateral steps taken by India on August 5 and the subsequent threats to peace and order in the region and Pakistan’s efforts to address these implications.

Qureshi said he has sent letters to the President of the Security Council and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, informing the international community of the threats to peace and order in the entire region due to Indian intentions.

He also said Pakistan has sincerely played and will continue to play its conciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan.

This is the first regular meeting of the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee chaired by Chairman Shehryar Afridi.