ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad hearing the Mumbai hotel attack case on Friday adjourned proceeding till July 22 .

During Friday’s hearing, taken up by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan, the prosecution completed its arguments in a separate plea filed for seeking three months’ time for the production of foreign witnesses.

The court after listening to the arguments reserved its verdict on this plea that will be announced on July 22. However, the main case was also adjourned till date. It is worth mentioning here that over 96 witnesses had been testified by the court so far in this case.