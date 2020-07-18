Share:

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) held its first ever meeting in Sindh on Saturday , which was co-chaired by the body's chairman Asad Umar and NCOC National Coordinator Lt. General Hamood-uz-Zaman.

The meeting, which was held at the Chief Minister House, was attended by Asad Umar, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Health Minister Sindh Dr Azra Pechuho and Education Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani as well as others.

A special meeting of NCOC is in progress in Karachi to review latest situation about #CoronavirusPandemic in country https://t.co/UeEDUFk1OL pic.twitter.com/5s3dXrjIzO — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) July 18, 2020

The chief minister apprised the NCOC that Sindh could conduct 12,000 COVID-19 tests in a single day, though the number had dropped in the past few days.

CM Murad said that the NCOC had fared well, adding that the Sindh government had imposed selected lockdowns in coronavirus hotspot areas throughout the province.

The chief minister revealed that the provincial government had set up two hospitals in Karachi for COVID-19 patients. Discussing the safety precautions for cattle markets in the city, he said that sacrificial animals can only be bought at places designated by the government.

"Buying and selling of animals in streets have been prohibited," he told the NCOC.

Umar said that the main purpose of bringing the NCOC meetings to provinces was to ensure the fight against the pandemic improved."

The minister highlighted how joint efforts from provinces are needed to control the coronavirus, while at the same time recognising that the work done by provincial governments had helped control the pandemic.

Umar said that the federal government was working together with provincial governments in the battle against COVID-19.