ISLAMABAD - Zulqurnain Asghar, the man fighting for the rights of the persons with disabilities (PWDs), on Friday stressed the need for ensuring the provision of all necessary healthcare facilities for people with disabilities at hospitals as is the case in some western countries. He asked the hospital managements to ensure that there are separate car parking areas, ramps and customized waiting areas for these people for their safe and easy mobility. He said that people with disabilities had faced problems during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the absence of required facilities at various hospitals. Asghar further said that a specific healthcare capacity was essential for the treatment of disabled persons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He claimed that around 50 PWDs were forced to self quarantine due to lack of facilities at hospitals.