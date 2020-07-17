Share:

rawalpindi- A major motorway dacoity plan was foiled when two patrolling officers of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) intercepted five dacoits including two uniformed cops of Rawalpindi police in a car at M-1 at Burhan.

The two cops of Rawalpindi police along with two unknown accomplices attacked one of the P/O of NHMWP and managed to flee from the scene.

A case has been registered under sections 399/401/186/353 of PPC against the gang of five suspected dacoits including two cops of Rawalpindi police with Police Station Taxila on complaint of Amir Farooq, SI/PO of motorway police. However, no arrest was made so far.

According to the complaint filed by SI/PO Amir Farooq, it was reported that four to five dacoits including two uniformed policemen are involved in looting vehicle owners on motorway on gunpoint after stopping them for checking.

He added in order to bust the gang, he along with Senior Patrolling Officer (SPO) Muhammad Nauman Sheikh was on routine patrolling in area from 359 to 375, Beat-4 on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway when they spotted a white coloured car with five suspects on board.

He mentioned that he signalled the car and started questioning the riders besides taking their pictures for official record. Of the five suspects, two were cops of Punjab police namely Asif Mehmood (C-1181) and Mukhtar (C-2906) sitting in the car. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took action on issue of involvement of two cops in dacoities on motorway and assigned a task to SSP Operations Tariq Walayat to probe the matter. SSP told media that the accused cops were suspended from Adiala Guard on charge of absentees. CPO pledged for a strict departmental action against uniformed cops for their involvement in crime.