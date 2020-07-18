Share:

TIMERGARA - Prime minister’s focal person for health Ahmad Khan Niazi on Friday feared surge in corona virus cases in case people did not follow the SOPs during the coming Eid.

He said this while speaking at a function held in the Timergara Teaching Hospital (TTH) to acknowledge services of health professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, Niazi distributed commendation certificates and shields among health professionals who fought the war against Covid-19 pandemic as frontline heroes.

He said though coronavirus pandemic had damaged economies of the world super powers, steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to contain the virus were being appreciated and followed by the world.

The government had initiated reforms process in health sector for provision of early and cheap treatment, he added.