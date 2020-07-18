Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that all kinds of activities could be carried out hassle-free if the anti-COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) are truly followed. In a tweet, the president said that consensus reached between government and the Shia scholars on anti-COVID SOPs during Muharramul Haram manifested the tendency in all schools of thought to get united for all national objectives. He said the mourning processions and majalis (gatherings) in Muharram would continue subject to the enforcement of the SOPs. The president thanked the ministers, AJK president, provincial governors and the Shia scholars for reaching a consensus on the SOPs for Muharram rituals, like the one reached for Taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.