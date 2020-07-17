Share:

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgment on Kulbhushan Yadhav stated that Jadhav should be allowed consular access immediately and asked Pakistan to ensure “effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences”.

What does consular access include? It is the ability of foreign nationals to have access to consulate or embassy officials of their own country in the host nation. By that standard, Pakistan has gone above and beyond this time in providing consular access for Yadhav. Where India had contended that sufficient consular access wasn’t given, Pakistan in the second try went above and beyond to accommodate India’s complaints. When Indian diplomats met Yadhav last time, they had objected to the glass that had been placed in the middle so this time the glass was removed. They had also objected to audio and video recordings so that was also not done this time. Yadhav was granted multiple offers to choose to appeal against his conviction in the Islamabad High Court but he refused to do so.

It appears that the Indian government and its diplomats who met with Yadhav are entirely uninterested in aiding their fellow Indian national. The only concern for India with this case was using it to gather ill-will against Pakistan at home and on the international stage. Even with Pakistan accommodating their demands, India is still presenting a false narrative of how its conditions are not being met, even though the Indian government itself has shown no interest in helping Yadhav file a review petition.

The Indian government has no leg to stand on with its claims of injustice—nor does it seem to have any meaningful plan on helping Yadhav, other than just employing intimidation and bullying tactics. It seems its goal, in this case, is not the well-being of its citizens and adherence to international law, but rather to further defame Pakistan in the international community by clutching at straws.