KARACHI - After invitation for talks from the Petroleum Division, the Oil Tankers and Contractors Association called off their strike on Friday.

The association was protesting for an indefinite period from Thursday against the increase in income tax, provincial service and toll taxes. The office-bearers of the association have been called to Islamabad for a meeting on July 20, to resolve the issue. The Petroleum Division has ensured to communicate their due demands to the concerned authorities.

It may be noted that supply of petroleum products remained suspended across the country due to the strike of the Oil Tankers and Contractors Association. Oil Tankers Association on Wednesday had announced that it would discontinue supply across the country to protest an increase in income and toll taxes. “There is no business and they have increased the tax,” association’s president Abidullah Afridihad said.